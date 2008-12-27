Mike Tyson and Joan Jett interesting random fact

By

The baddest man on the planet Iron Mike Tyson and the baddest female rocker Joan Jett shared a little known about friendship in the 80s.

Both were at their absolute peak in terms of fame and popularity, both rebels in their respective occupation.

Jett would call the heavyweight champion before every fight to wake him up and wish him luck, the only time she forgot to call is the fateful day when he suffered his shocking knockout defeat to Buster Douglas in what was considered one of the biggest upsets in sports history at the time.



Photo by Richard Corman

