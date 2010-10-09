I don’t believe Manny Pacquiao eats more calories than Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler

By

By Lou Block

Manny Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach, Alex Ariza, the same guy who gives Manny a secret “Yellow Powder” after workouts, claims that 145 pound boxer Manny Pacquiao has to eat up to 7000 calories a day just to keep himself at the welterweight limit of 147 pounds.

I am not a certified trainer or nutritionist, but common sense would suggest that if Pacquiao at 7000 calories a day with intense workout he would be extremely bulky and muscular.

Pacquiao is not a marathon runner and in these new reports from the Philippines say he has been skipping roadwork so he isn’t training super hard, this 7000 calorie stuff just doesn’t make sense, especially at the age of 31 years old when your metabolism slows down and you put on weight faster.

Think of it this way, the current Mr. Olympia, Jay Cutler, said he eats 6000 calories a day to keep his muscle on. Jay Cutler weighs over 260 pounds of pure muscle, and Manny Pacquiao weighs 145 pounds soaking wet.

Here is a recent video interview of Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler after he won the Olympia bodybuilding competition and at 2:40 says he talks about his diet and says he eats up to 6000 calories a day.



Something doesn’t add up here, either Ariza is just inflating the numbers for sensationalism or Manny Pacquiao has a super fast metabolism disorder and really needs to eat that much, which I doubt is true because Manny has missed meals before and wound up with ulcers, and he didn’t lose any weight so his metabolism isn’t super fast. If Manny Pacquiao ate that many calories he would be bigger than Buboy Fernandez.

I just find it extremely fishy that Manny Pacquiao being 5 foot 6 and 145 pounds needs to eat 7000 calories a day and how Ariza was able to convince a paranoid guy like Manny who supposedly doesn’t even take aspirin for headaches a “Yellow” mix of supplement powders; does anyone else who isn’t a biased Pacquiao fan think this is strange as well? Are we being played for fools?

If team Pacquiao really wants to clear up all this speculation of steroids; why not just come clean and reveal the ingredients in that special “Yellow Powder” if there isn’t anything to hide.

*Please refrain from leaving any Racial, Profane or Derogatory comments*

Got an Opinion? Submit Your Articles and Press Releases to be posted on NowBoxing.com

JOIN the NOW BOXING FORUM to discuss this and other boxing news topics (membership is FREE)﻿