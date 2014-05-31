Nonito Donaire wins the WBA Featherweight belt against Simpiwe Vetyeka

By

Nonito Donaire just became a 5 division world champion on May 31 in Macao, China when he beat the WBA featherweight Simpiwe Vetyeka by Technical Decision taking his title in the process.

In the first round of the fight it was pretty much even with Nonito and Simpiwe measuring and circling trying to land single power shot counters, at the end of the round Nonito was headbutt and suffered a severe cut over his eye.

In the second and third round it was back and forth with Nonito landing the better punches showing desperation to try and stop the fight due to the fear of it being stopped because of the cut.

In round 4, Nonito starts swinging with heavy power left hooks, and drops Vetyeka with a powerful left hook sending him to the canvas. After the round ends, the Referee discuses the cut with the ringside doctor and WBA supervisor and is told to stop the fight because of the cut.

All three judges scored the fight 36-39 for Donaire making him the new WBA 126 pound champion. In the post fight interview with Larry Merchant, Donaire wasn’t happy with his win, he said it wasn’t satisfying because of the headbutts and cut and wanted the fight to continue. He offered Simpiwe Vetyeka a rematch because he considers it unfinished business.