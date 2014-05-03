Watch Floyd Mayweather vs Marcos Maidana Live on Showtime PPV

By

Showtime World Championship boxing returns to Las Vegas on May 3rd, for a stacked night of boxing action, with “The Moment” Floyd Mayweather vs. Marcos Maidana Pay-Per-View event.

Floyd Mayweather (45-0, 26 KOs), the sports number 1 pound for pound king and current WBC welterweight champion, just received the 2013 BWAA “Fight of the Year” award for his wins over Robert Guerrero and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. He will step into the ring against one of the hardest punchers in the sport and current WBA welterweight champion Marcos Maidana.

A lot of drama has been going on just hours after the weigh-in, when Team Mayweather disagreed with the choice of gloves by Team Maidana, they claimed the gloves were lacking padding in the knuckle area and refused to fight unless they picked a different choice of gloves. The fight glove issue was settled and the fight will go forward.

Also on the Card will be Amir Khan’s welterweight debut against veteran Luis Collazo coming off a knockout victory of former champion Vitor Ortiz. TMT fighter and Mayweather protege J’Leon Love will take on Marco Antonio Periban in a super middleweight 10 rounder. Adrien Broner drops down to super lightweight to take on Carlos Molina.

Don’t miss Floyd Mayweather vs. Marcos Maidana Saturday, May 3 at 9PM ET/6PM PT live on Showtime Pay-Per-View.