TONIGHT: Amanda Serrano will make history in Puerto Rico

The four time, three division world champion, Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano (27-1-1, 20 KOs) from Brooklyn, New York by way of Carolina, Puerto Rico, will be making history tonight, Friday, April 22 at the main event match at the Coliseo Ruben Zayas in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

For the first time in Puerto Rico, a professional boxing event will headline a women’s boxing match.

Serrano, a current WBO featherweight world champion, will battle ranked #6, Edina ‘DNA’ Kiss (6-0, 3 KO’s) of Hungary, who in his short professional boxing career, has a outstanding victory via TKO in the first round over former world title challenger, Erika Kalderas.

Serrano-Kiss is a non-title bout set for 8 rounds at the featherweight division.

In the co-main event, former Olympian Enrique ‘Kikin’ Collazo (8-0-1, 7KO’s) will battle Mexican, Oscar Riojas (10-4, 3KO’s) for the vacant FECARBOX WBC title at the middleweight division in 8 rounds.

The card is promoted by Rep Carpet Promotions and DiBella Entertainment.

Photos attached by Victor Planas – Serrano-Kiss weight in – Serrano 126, Kiss 124.