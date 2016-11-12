Watch Heavyweight Boxing Luis Ortiz vs. Malik Scott Live

By

Undefeated Cuban heavyweight Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz and American Malik Scott square off on Saturday night at the Salle des Etoiles, Monte Carlo for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight title. The Ortiz vs Scott bout will also feature two world title fights and a super middleweight 12 rounder, live stream video feed on Sky Sports 2.

Ortiz the highly touted Cuban defector hopes to fight for the WBA world title that was vacated by Tyson Fury, but in order to do that he will have to get by tough American boxer Malik Scott.

Reigning WBA bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell will try to defend his belt against Venezuelan Liborio Solis.

Newly crowned American WBA super featherweight champion Jason Sosa stopped Javier Fortuna in China to capture the title, will make his first title defence against British slugger Stephen Smith.

Martin Murray is looking to bounce back after losing to George Groves in June and will face off against unbeaten Nigerian Nuhu Lawal in a 12 round super middleweight bout.

Fight Card

12 Rounds Heavyweight: Luis Ortiz vs Malik Scott

WBA World Bantamweight title: Jamie McDonnell vs Liborio Solis

WBA Super-Featherweight title: Jason Sosa vs Stephen Smith

12 Rounds Super-Middleweight: Martin Murray vs Nuhu Lawal

Watch Luis Ortiz vs. Malik Scott Live on Sky Sports 2 Saturday, November 12.