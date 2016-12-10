Watch Heavyweight’s Anthony Joshua vs Eric Molina, Dillian Whyte vs Dereck Chisora Live

By

Unbeaten IBF heavyweight world champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Anthony Joshua takes on gritty American challenger Eric Molina and Dillian Whyte fights Dereck Chisora at the Manchester Arena, in England in front of a packed house. The event will be shown on Sky Sports Box Offic and live streamed online Saturday, December 10.

Joshua vs. Molina is the headliner on a stacked boxing card featuring heavyweights, Olympic gold medalists and rising prospects, but the fight everyone is buzzing about is the heavyweight co main event between Dillian Whyte and wild man Dereck Chisora.

Chisora is known for his wild antics and confrontations, fighters considered him mentally ill, but he claims his emotional and violent outbursts are responses to verbal threats by his opponents. On the preshow for Whyte vs. Chisora they showed Chisora throwing a glass of water in the face of Whyte causing a scuffle, at the prefight presser, Chisora was so ticked off he threw a chair at Whyte and his team causing a melee, if the fight livest up to the hype fans will be in for a good one.

Luis Concepcion will take on Khalid Yafai for the Vacant WBA super flyweight title. Talented Super middleweight Callum Smith will fight Luke Blackledge. Former featherweight champion Scott Quigg faces Jose Cayetano. Undefeated Hosea Burton fights handsome Frank Buglioni in a light heavyweight bout.

Former women’s Olympic gold medalist Katie Taylor will be on the card in her second professional bought. The Dark Destroyer Nigel Benn’s undefeated son Conor Benn will face Steven Backhouse at Welterweight. Top heavyweight Luis Ortiz will fight David Allen.

Anthony Joshua vs. Eric Molina (IBF heavyweight title)

Heavyweight: Dillian Whyte vs. Dereck Chisora

Super Flyweight: Luis Concepcion vs. Khalid Yafai (Vacant WBA Super Flyweight title)

Super Middleweight: Callum Smith vs. Luke Blackledge

Featherweight: Scott Quigg vs. Jose Cayetano

Light Heavyweight: Hosea Burton vs. Frank Buglioni

Heavyweight: Luis Ortiz vs. Dave Allen

Women’s Lightweight: Katie Taylor vs. Viviane Obenauf

Welterweight: Conor Benn vs. Steven Backhouse