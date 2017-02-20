Canelo vs Chavez Jr: Who will be Mexico’s best fighter?

By

By Fatih Eroglu

Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is going to go down as one the most exciting main events for 2017, there is so much buzz surrounding the Canelo and Chavez Jr.

These two powerful boxers from Mexico will be facing off on May 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is going to be a fight that will bring mayhem in the ring and will get the fight fans adrenaline pumping.

There is no doubt that Canelo is going to bring everything he’s got to prove that he is the best Mexican boxer. With a 48-1-1 record, he’s proven himself in the ring against his opponents. With his powerful striking and technique, he is unstoppable in the ring. He does have a challenge waiting for him in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. who is going to try and stop Canelo in his tracks.

Chavez Jr. is favored by some to beat Canelo, some feel he will win by KO. Chavez Jr. clearly has the height and reach to beat Canelo, which he can use to his advantage. If Chavez Jr. can control the fight and have it his way, it will be an exhausting night for Canelo. Chavez Jr. will be different type of fighter for Canelo, due to his height. What will Canelo’s approach be against a taller opponent? Will the tough weight cut to 164 pounds affect the bigger Chavez Jr. negatively on fight night?

On May 6, 2017 Cinco De Mayo weekend the best Mexican fighter will be crowned.