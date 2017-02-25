Floyd Mayweather shows his true colors by chasing UFC fighter Conor McGregor

By

By Freddy Fresco

The truth has come to light! Floyd Mayweather Jr exposes himself for the cherry picker he has always been by chasing UFC champion Conor McGregor to face him in a boxing match to try and surpass Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record.

Money May as his fanboys love to call him, doesn’t even have the courage to challenge himself in the MMA octagon, instead he wants to fight McGregor in boxing to host a huge spectacle event that the casual and WWE fans will gobble up. The problem is if Floyd gets 50 and 0 by beating a UFC fighter in his first pro boxing debut his legacy is garbage and he just gives credibility to the criticism of picking and getting advantages over his opponents.

Mayweather claims the reason he wants to fight McGregor is for the fans, because the fans apparently want it. That’s funny because for several years the people demanded him to fight Manny Pacquiao and Floyd always came up with some type of reason or obstacle preventing the bout from happening. With McGregor he is calling him out on every boxing broadcast that interviews him, I’ve never seen Floyd this hungry for a fight before he even said the only fight that he is willing to come out of retirement for is against Conor McGregor. Floyd will once again have all the advantages, he has the boxing experience, and will force Conor to drain himself to 147-150 pounds, and make him wear 10 oz big gloves.

The real reason Floyd is chasing Conor so relentlessly has to do with money and its a low risk fight with huge reward fight which is what Floyd loves. The downside of fighting McGregor is the win to surpass Marciano will not be credible in the eyes of boxing historians and if Conor wins by puncher’s chance knocking Mayweather out, Floyd’s career will be looked at as a joke, a cherry pick gone wrong and he will never be able to walk in public again without being laughed at.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor fight will probably generate well over 2 million PPV buys, it may in fact tie or break the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao record of 4 million buys, but the fight is a spectacle and shouldn’t even count on Mayweather’s boxing record. If he wants to surpass the great Rocky Marciano he should face the winner of Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman, Errol Spence vs. Kell Brook winner, a healthy Manny Pacquiao rematch, or move up to middleweight and fight Gennady Golovkin.

The only way I would respect Floyd fighting McGregor is if the fight was not boxing but a kickboxing bout with MMA gloves, at least it would be fair, to see who really has better stand up. Even boxers James Toney, Ricardo Mayorga and Ray Mercer had the balls to step into the MMA cage to test themselves. Mayweather is not a legacy fighter he is a con man who suckered people into ordering his fights and had a legion of cult fanboys who defend him no matter what.

It would be less embarrassing to lose against a top welterweight like Pacquiao, Thurman, Garcia or Spence or middleweight like Gennady Golovkin, to lose to an MMA fighter in his professional boxing debut is something the self-proclaimed TBE fanboys cannot defend, to take your first loss to a UFC fighter you cherry picked who has no pro boxing experience is one of the most embarrassing things to happen to a bragging arrogant boxer like Mayweather.