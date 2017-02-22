The Amir Khan vs Manny Pacquiao Rumors

By

By Fatih Eroglu

There was a lot of buzz surrounding the possible Amir Khan vs Manny Pacquiao match up. According to various rumored reports, the two fighters agreed on terms to face each other.

Pacquiao has expressed interest in fighting Amir Khan, but there has not been any contracts signed. The fight is supposed to take place on May 20th in Manchester or Bolton, as the venue has not yet been decided.

When the news started circulating about the two fighters meeting, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum immediately denied such reports by saying that the news came out of nowhere and that it is total and complete bull.

According to Arum, his client received a huge offer from United Arab Emirates. According to Arum, Pacquiao was supposed to fight unbeaten Jeff Horn in Australia before the UAE offer. The offer from UAE seems to have his attention now.

We know that Amir Khan has been wanting to get back in the ring to fight. His last fight was against middleweight Canelo Alvarez in May 2016 when he lost by KO in the 6th round. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Khan as he is looking for a major fight with a huge payday.

As of right now, the Khan-Pacquiao fight is not happening according to Arum, although it may not be ruled out in the future. Pacquiao has said that 2017 may be his last year in boxing as the 38 year old legend is considering retirement.