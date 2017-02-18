The Winner Of Gennady Golovkin Vs Danny Jacobs Proves Who The Best Middleweight Is

By

By Fatih Eroglu

Gennady Golovkin (36-0) will be defending his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles against the challenger Daniel Jacobs (32-1). We are only one month away from the fight that will take place in the most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.

This Golovkin vs. Jacobs match up between two well rounded boxers promises to bring fireworks and keep the fans entertained for all twelve rounds. Golovkin is a humble fighter from Kazakhstan, known for his intimidating pressure fighting style, Jacobs comes from New York and is known as the Miracle Man for becoming a champion after beating cancer, both fighters are champions in and out of the ring.

Golovkin may be the favorite to win the fight and retain his titles as he continues his undefeated streak. All but three of his victories have come in the way of KO or TKO. If his fights indicate anything, it is that he will not let the decision go to the judges, as he would love to get the victory early by stoppage.

Jacobs wins are similar to Golovkins, as all of his fights but three of them came in the way of KO or TKO. The question that everyone is wondering is: Does the Miracle Man have what it takes to stand toe to toe with the Kazakh boxer? Jacobs certainly has a lot of success in his career and he says his ready for this fight. He believes he has what it takes to beat Golovkin.

So now, I ask you, the fans. Who do you have winning this fight?