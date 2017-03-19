Another Boxing Travesty, Danny Jacobs Robbed Against Golovkin In NY

By

By Dewayne Bungo

The Gennady Golovkin vs. Danny Jacobs fight was supposed to be the first legit middleweight superfight in ages, it turned out to be a travesty and a heart-breaker for those of us who really enjoy the sweet science. I call Golovkin “Manny Pacquiao 2.0”, he is just another HBO hype job sold to the masses and later got exposed.

Jacobs a proud black American man and cancer survivor from New York got robbed in the open on live TV. I witnessed the fight from a local casino it was packed with non-blacks, I’d say a good 300 people stopped and watched the fight on the jumbo screen. When the decision was announced not one boo, everyone was cheering the decision.

I was scared to make any comment or disagreement because I was the only black man in a sea of mainly Mexicans and Whites. Not one person was rooting for Jacobs, every single time GGG hit Jacobs they roared in exaggeration. When Jacobs landed flurries and taunted and made Golovkin miss not a peep, some even accused him of running.

I could see the obvious bias and it was a rowdy crowd. I knew it was a tense night, the fans were witnessing Golovkin being exposed and taken to school by Jacobs. The power was overrated, and Jacobs smiled and laughed at GGG’s best shots, he humiliated him and took his confidence. If you understand the sport of boxing you will realize Jacobs controlled the majority of the fight, threw more punches, and used slick tactics, Golovkin was timid and showed his conditioning is garbage he was gassing after throwing a few power shots in the air.

The crowd knew that Jacobs won because before the decision was announced by Micheal Buffer I heard people shouting “watch they’re gonna rob Golovkin” if they were not worried why would they shout that? They knew Jacobs did a number on their guy that is why and they were worried he would lose.

When the winner was Golovkin they all cheered loudly like it was a sigh of relief. Boxing needs to fix this, stop being racially biased against the black fighter. You can cry and say I’m playing the race card, but why did people get mad when Andre Ward beat Kovalev or threaten Tim Bradley’s life when he beat Manny Pacquiao he had to go into hiding, why did people boo when Mayweather got the decision over Pacquiao? Ward, Bradley and Mayweather won on points and the judges gave them the decision but if you notice the majority of these angry people seem to put their frustrations out only when a black fighter gets the decision. Is this all just a coincidence that all three of those fighters happen to be black going against non-black boxers or is it racial, you tell me and be open minded to the possibility that race is still an issue in 2017.