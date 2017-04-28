Watch Live Stream Heavyweight Boxing Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko

By

The biggest heavyweight boxing event of the year happens on April 29 when two Olympic boxing gold medalists face each other, unbeaten world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua takes on the old lion and former unified champion Wladimir Klitschko live streamed video feed on Sky Sports box office, it’s the battle at Wembley.

In 1996, Wladimir Klitschko won the Olympic gold medal at the summer games in Atlanta, Georgia, he went on to become one of the greatest heavyweight boxing champions with multiple title defenses recently losing his belts to the eccentric Irish Gypsy Tyson Fury. In 2012, Anthony Joshua won the Gold medal at the Olympic games in London. Both men will square off in a generations fight, two era’s collide will it be a passing of the torch moment or a comeback from an aging veteran?

They are nearly identical in size, 6 foot 6 inches tall, 240-250 pounds in weight, the biggest difference is in age, but along with age comes wisdom and experience something Klitschko will have over the younger Joshua.

The big stage is new to Joshua, will the nerves of fighting in front of 90 thousand hometown fans in London at the famed Wembley Stadium be too much for the 27 year old to handle? or will he shine and take the moment with a memorable fight that would crown him the king of the new era?

Also on the Joshua vs. Klitschko card will be Irish Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Taylor, British Olympic Gold Medalist Luke Campbell and former WBA world super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg under his new trainer Freddie Roach.

Watch Heavyweight championship boxing Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29, live online at Sky Sports Box Office £19.95 / €24.95.