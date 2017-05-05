Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Official Online PPV

By

Historic Cinco de Mayo weekend is a time of big boxing fights and the Kentucky Derby horse races, what better way to celebrate the Mexican holiday with a mega fight Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, two of Mexico’s biggest boxing stars.

At 27, Canelo holds a record of 48-1-1, 34 KOs and is already taken over as boxing’s number one draw after Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. He has won belts at 154 and 160 pounds and is already an accomplished veteran in the sport.

Chavez Jr, 31, boxing record is 50-2-1, 32 KOs, he is the son of Mexico’s greatest boxer, Julio Cesar Chavez, and is a huge name in Mexican boxing. His reputation as a lazy fighter has hurt him in many big fights, but with a new found dedication and the hiring of trainer Nacho Beristain and conditioning coach Memo Heredia he feels like brand new fighter.

Canelo vs. Chavez Jr will be contested at a catch weight of 164 pounds just above the middleweight division. Both fighters made the weight comfortably and will step into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Official online PPV of Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. will be live streamed through the fight promoter Golden Boy Promotions on May 6, 2017 at 6PM PT www.goldenboyppv.com for more information.