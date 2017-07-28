ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor Premiere Episode 1 Full Video

By

The season premiere episode of ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor covers the press tour from Downtown, LA to London, England. Watch the entire full episode below, every new installment will air on Friday nights on SHOWTIME.

SHOWTIME’s docu-series will continue to cover the build up leading to the biggest combative sports PPV event of all time on August 26 between boxing’s greatest Floyd Mayweather Jr and UFC’s biggest star Conor McGregor.

Fight fans will get a glimpse into the lives and training camps of the two biggest Pay-Per-View attractions, Mayweather at 40 could age over night, but many in the boxing world feel this is an easy match up for the 49-0 boxer looking to beat Rocky Marciano’s record with a 50th win on August 26.

McGregor is making his pro boxing debut, he has self belief and determination to conquer huge obstacles and proving the doubters wrong. If he pulls off the upset against the best defensive boxer he will become an international sporting icon and the new cash cow in Boxing.

YouTube Video ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor – Episode 1, New episodes air on Fridays at 10:00 PM ET/PT leading up to the August 26, 2017 PPV showdown in Las Vegas.