Full YouTube Video Live Stream: Mayweather vs. McGregor Toronto Press Conference

The first stop of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super fight tour kicked off in Los Angeles at the Staples Center on July 11. The second leg of the tour heads over to Toronto, Canada at another sold out venue to watch the two combative worlds collide in a war of words.

In California, McGregor and Mayweather stared each other down for the first time in front of a packed house, with Conor threatening to KO Floyd in four rounds, and Mayweather taking shots at Conor’s last paycheck being only 3 million dollars.

Mayweather shouted his motto of Hardwork and Dedication to an overwhelmingly pro Conor crowd. The Irish UFC champion was verbally attacking Floyd only to have his microphone cut off as Floyd continued cussing out Conor on the podium.

The trash talk and antics will continue to several more cities, ending at Wembley Stadium in London in England.

The Mayweather-McGregor Toronto Presser live YouTube video feed starts at 2:30 Pacific Standard time on July 12.



Mayweather vs. McGregor: Toronto Press Conference YouTube Video from SHOWTIME Sports.