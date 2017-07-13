NY Press Con – Mayweather vs McGregor Live YouTube Video Stream

By

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor mega fight press tour stops at the Barclays Arena in Brooklyn, New York for the third round of promotion filled with hype, confrontational trash talk and staredowns. The New York presser will be live streamed on YouTube video feed July 13.

The hype is building, and the sold out promotional tour is evidence of just how big this fight is especially for the youth demographic males from 18 to 30 are mainly into UFC and mixed martial arts, a market that boxing hasn’t targeted in years. This is great exposure for boxing since Mayweather vs. McGregor is a full fledged boxing match that goes down on August 26 and will likely be viewed by younger audiences not normally into boxing.

Mayweather is the highest paid boxer in the world, and McGregor is the most popular mixed martial arts star in the UFC, the two worlds will collide in a spectacle that will have casual fans tuning in.

Watch the Mayweather-McGregor Brooklyn, NY Press Conference YouTube Video LIVE Stream below (starting at 3:30 PM PT on July 13)



Video by Showtime Sports