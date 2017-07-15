Watch Berchelt vs Miura, Joe Smith Jr vs Sullivan Barrera Live on HBO Boxing

By

On July 15, HBO Boxing will hold an exciting Triple Header live from the Forum in Inglewood, California, featuring two junior lightweight championship bouts WBC champ Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura, WBA champ Jezreel Corrales vs. Robinson Castellanos and light heavyweights Joe Smith Jr. vs. Sullivan Barrera.

The main event is sure to bring fight fans to their feet when two all out volume punchers Miguel Berchelt and Takashi Miura go toe to toe in 12 round WBC championship fight. Both combatants fought on the Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California HBO card last January and won their bouts in knockout fashion. The other junior lightweight championship bout on the card between champion Jezreel Corrales and Robinson Castellanos will see the winner unify the titles with the winner of the main event.

Coming off his big upset KO victory of legendary Bernard Hopkins, Joe Smith Jr a construction worker from Long Island, New York will challenge former world title challenger Sullivan Barrera in a light heavyweight feature bout.

HBO Championship Boxing LA Forum Fight Card Saturday, July 15 at 9:50 PM ET/PT

WBC Junior Lightweight Title Fight: Miguel Berchelt (Champ) vs. Takashi Miura

Light Heavyweight bout: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Sullivan Barrera

WBA Junior Lightweight Title Fight: Jezreel Corrales (Champ) vs. Robinson Castellanos