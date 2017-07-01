Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn Online Live Video Stream Information

By

WBO world welterweight boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will defend his belt in Brisbane, Australia against the hometown boxing hero Jeff Horn, a former Olympian and unbeaten mandatory challenger to the title. The event will be lived streamed online on Foxtel.

Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) is the only 8 division world champion in boxing history and his story is that of legend. A current Senator in the Philippines, Pacquiao is the ultimate rags to riches story, born into poverty with no food on the table, he decided to drop out of school to take up boxing as a young teen just to provide enough money to feed his family, from there on he rose to fame and fortunes in the USA and became one of the most beloved and storied boxing champions and sports figures of all time.

Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs) has a story of his own. Once bullied as a young boy, he took up boxing and found motivation after watching Manny Pacquiao defeat Oscar De La Hoya in 2008. Horn went on to make the Australian Olympic team and is now a school teacher and top contender in boxing. He is living the ultimate Rocky story a relative unknown fighting for the world title against his childhood hero. If Horn beats Pacquiao he would be an instant star in Australia, and his chapter into boxing super stardom just begins.

Watch Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn Live stream on pachornstream.com.au Sunday, July 2 at 11am.