Andre Ward to Guest Commentate Mayweather-McGregor and Crawford-Indongo for ESPN

Current light heavyweight world champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, Andre “SOG” Ward, will join ESPN as a guest commentator for two of August’s biggest boxing bouts Terence Crawford vs. Julius Indongo and Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.

First, Ward will work alongside boxing trainer Teddy Atlas and Joe Tessitore for the August 18th, 140 pound unification bout between undefeated champions Terence Crawford (WBC, WBO) and Julius Indongo (IBF, WBA) at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Crawford vs. Indongo broadcast is part of the ESPN Top Rank deal, and will be for the undisputed world junior welterweight world champion. For the first time in the four belt era an undisputed champion will be crowned in the 140 pound division, the fight is a must see between the top two guys in the division and it’s free on ESPN not PPV or premium cable.

Ward will also make the rounds on various ESPN shows like First Take, Sports Center, to discuss and give his analytic opinion on the up coming Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, Boxer vs. UFC fighter Pay-Per-View event going down August 26 in Las Vegas.