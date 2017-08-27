Conor McGregor Got Screwed By The Ref And Judges In The Mayweather Fight

Whenever you fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas, you are not only fighting him you are fighting the judges and the referee. Conor McGregor got screwed bad in his boxing debut against Money Mayweather.

I watched the fight live and Conor was winning at least 4 or 5 rounds and the later rounds going to Floyd, and to top it off the stoppage was really early. I’ve watched boxing for a long time and that was the strangest stoppage I’ve seen in a big fight.

How are you going to stop a fighter who wasn’t badly hurt or dropped and just tired? Mayweather was getting touched up by a UFC fighter in his first boxing match. He chose to walk down McGregor claiming he wanted to give the fans a fight, to make up for his boring scared performance against Manny Pacquiao.

I don’t buy it. Conor confused him and made it very hard for him to get in with that long reach. Conor had longer reach than Floyd and was a southpaw so Floyd couldn’t use the shoulder roll defense. Floyd doesn’t use the shell defense against southpaws because his face is wide open for the left straight and Conor would have touched him all the time with his long arms down the middle.

The night was a travesty with a bad Ref stoppage and the pathetic biased one-sided scoring of the judges Burt Clements and Guido Cavalleri both of them scored the fight widely in Floyds favor. What fight were they watching? Floyd barely threw anything in the first 4 rounds, it was all Conor with high workrate. Dave Moretti had a more rational scorecard giving Conor the first 3 rounds.

I’m glad Mayweather is retiring, he did nothing but take the sport hostage and cherry pick. He didn’t fight Manny Pacquiao when the fans wanted it, refused to give him a rematch and then picked a UFC fighter for his 50th fight. He will not be missed, and I used to be a huge fan of his but he hurt the sport with his greed and corruption.

At the end of the night, I was impressed with Conor McGregor’s boxing skills, his only weakness really is his stamina and lack of experience. He wore himself out trying to throw volume, he should have stuck to his long stance and aimed to counter Floyd with that reach. He fought very sloppy at times and gave his all, it wasn’t the guy we are used to seeing in the UFC who uses his range and precision. I think if he continues to box he will get better.

He said he was shocked and not prepared for Floyd to walk him down, he thought it was all talk to hype up the fight since Floyd usually just fights on the back foot. If Conor was able to adapt he could have caught Floyd coming in down the middle.

I’d love to see McGregor continue in boxing. A lot of people are saying he is too old to box at 29, that is young in my book, a lot of boxers started at later age, Nate Campbell turned pro around 28 years old and became a champion, Bernard Hopkins started in his late 20s as well and is a boxing legend. For his next boxing fight I would love to see him against Paulie Malignaggi, and get a full camp in and stick to old school boxing training instead of weight lifting. Work on that conditioning and endurance.

Conor McGregor is great for the sport, and boxing fans should show him the respect he deserves for being able to hold his own against the best boxer in the world in his pro debut, that takes a special fighter to do what he did.