Conor McGregor was beating up Floyd Mayweather before the early stoppage

It was embarrassing to watch Conor McGregor a UFC fighter making his professional boxing debut beating up on the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a fight that was supposed to be a cakewalk for the 40 year old boxing star.

All this fight showed me was Mayweather had the ref in his pocket and was on his way to win a possible controversial decision again if it went the full twelve.

This stoppage was ridiculous. Conor was tired but he didn’t take enough scary damage for Robert Byrd to even wave it off in the tenth round. Floyd gave away so many of the early rounds and the mid rounds were even, so Byrd steps in to save Floyd.

I’m of the mindset that you let a warrior go out on his shield, why take that from Conor and if Floyd was really going to knock him out let him try and do it, don’t stop it from a few punches landing.

I’m extremely disappointed in the outcome. I wasn’t scoring the fight with a pen and paper but I had Conor winning the fight going into the tenth. The Irish trash talker impressed me big time, he took Floyd into a fight and made it dirty, did a lot better than many of the professional boxers who faced Floyd.

I think Conor should work on his stamina and stick with boxing, he is a strong guy and really knows how to pressure you. If he had a good gas tank he would be a force in boxing at the 154 division. He exposed Mayweather big time, if Conor only had one punch KO power with those gloves he would have put Floyd down.

Imagine if Mayweather fought Manny Pacquiao the way he fought McGregor, it would be a short night for Floyd he would probably be on his back trying to walk Manny down. I’ll give Floyd credit at least he did what he said he would by going for the stoppage.

Mayweather should retire, he never gave a healthy Manny Pacquiao a rematch and he was able to get an early stoppage win over McGregor.

I say bring on Paulie Malignaggi vs. Conor McGregor now that would be a fun fight to watch with a lot of real beef and build up to it.