HBO 24/7: Canelo/Golovkin Episode 1 Full YouTube Video

The award winning HBO documentary reality series 24/7 returns to cover the upcoming middleweight championship PPV bout between IBF, WBC, WBA world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Golovkin and Canelo are the two biggest stars in the middleweight division. The Canelo vs. Golovkin super fight is happening at the right time and not 5 years too late like Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.

The first Episode of 24/7: Canelo/Golovkin gives viewers a quick glimpse into the background of the combatants.

Canelo’s segments deal with his upbringing in Mexico, his family life and his long time coach Chepo Reynoso. Older brother Rigoberto tells the story of how Canelo first got into boxing and the hard work he put in to become Mexico’s number one boxing attraction.

The unbeaten middleweight champion Golovkin is followed to his hometown in Karaganda, Kazakhstan alongside his twin brother Max as they revisit their childhood and the local boxing gym that helped shape a young Triple G into the champion he is today.

Both fighters share humble beginnings, and bring an exciting action packed style promising to give their all in the ring anytime they fight. The fans will be treated to a night of fireworks on September 16 in Las Vegas.

The first Episode of HBO 24/7: Canelo/Golovkin has been posted online via HBO sports official YouTube page, video below:

The Canelo vs. Golovkin Middleweight championship takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16 live at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on HBO Pay-Per-View.