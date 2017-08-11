Live Stream: Conor McGregor Full Boxing Media Workout Video For Mayweather Bout

By

UFC champion Conor McGregor’s open media workout will be on Friday, at 6PM ET/3PM PT at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. The event will be live streamed via YouTube by SHOWTIME sports.

McGregor will be making his boxing debut on August 26 against the greatest boxer of our era, Floyd “Money” Mayweather who is 49-0 and looking to break Rocky Marciano’s unbeaten record by capturing his 50th win and then retiring.

McGregor only had a few weeks to learn boxing and the rules, he brought in Paulie Malignaggi to spar but the two had a falling out over pictures being released of the former boxing champion with his back on the mat as if he were knocked out in sparring. With Malignaggi gone, fans are speculating if he has anyone with experience to help him prepare for Mayweather.

Full Media Boxing Workout Video of Conor McGregor:



