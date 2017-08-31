Manny Pacquiao undecided on Jeff Horn rematch

Full time Philippine Senator and part-time boxer Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is still undecided on whether or not he wants to rematch WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn this year or 2018.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum initially request that Pacquiao (59–6–2, 38 KO) commit to the rematch in Australia by August 26, but received no confirmation or answer from the 8 division world champion.

Arum is having a difficult time talking to his fighter because so many people are in his ear telling him to insist on having the rematch in the Philippines and not Australia because the first fight wound up in a controversial decision going to the hometown guy Horn.

The newly crowned champion Horn (16–0–1, 11 KOs) and his co-promoter Dean Lonergan want a solid professional answer from the Filipino ring legend regarding the bout because they need to get the funds in order and the promotional plans set up in advance if the fight is to be held in November of 2017 in Australia again.

The Pacquiao vs Horn fight aired live on ESPN and drew impressive ratings for the network and with only a few days of on air promotion. The rematch is likely outdo the first fight in ratings for the network and could also line up big endorsement deals for Horn who became a sports hero in Brisbane after pulling off the upset against Pacquiao.

Freddie Roach the Hall of Fame trainer to Pacquiao feels his fighter was too distracted with senatorial duties and at nearly 40 years old he has to train smarter and not harder. Roach also feels a focused Pacquiao wouldn’t lose to a fighter like Jeff Horn.