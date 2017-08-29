Mayweather beat the snot out of McGregor, UFC fighters begging for boxing matches

Floyd Mayweather beating Conor McGregor proved to the world that an Ultimate Fighting Championship is leagues behind when it comes to boxing skill and fighter pay.

You have world class Jiu Jitsu guys, Kickboxers, Wrestlers, but no world class Boxers in MMA. Maybe it’s because boxing money is a lot better, that’s also why Conor sought out a fight with Money May, he lost the fight but he won the Mayweather Lotto.

McGregor was an Irish wannabe version of Money Mayweather. He copied the money persona and the flashy trash talking and flossing style, but he couldn’t emulate the boxing skills of the greatest boxer in the world, he looked like a kid throwing 100 arm punches at his older brother.

I’m laughing at the casual fans saying Conor gave his all, he did better than the other pro boxers who fought Floyd, that’s because Floyd made it competitive and carried Conor so people wouldn’t ridicule him if he knocked him out early or put on an untouchable clinic which he could have done, but chose not.

Floyd had no concern because McGregor’s power was nothing comparable to Maidana or Canelo, he hit Floyd and was given clear shots as Floyd walked him down yet still couldn’t hurt the man. His best bet is to fight Paulie Malignaggi in boxing and then retire for good, because if he goes back to UFC those wrestlers will maul him out of jealousy, he will have a mark on his head because they look at him as the spoiled brat who gets favored.

What Mayweather did was change Conor’s life, instead of making 500 thousand a fight in the UFC, he made a 30 million guarantee in his pro boxing debut and literally got the snot beat out of him in the process.

The sad thing about this is UFC fighters get paid a lot less than boxing stars. For a supposed dying sport boxing takes care of their main event fighting stars well.

If a guy like Jon Jones or Georges St-Pierre were boxers they would be making at least 5 to 10 million a fight with PPV revenue.

Conor McGregor can’t even show his UFC earnings and everything is speculation because he is under a contractual privacy clause, that’s why fighters can’t show their real earnings from fights. The only guarantee legit number we get is what the UFC gives the Nevada Commission the guaranteed purse list of each fighter on the card and most of the top guys are getting 200 thousand to show no win bonus either.

You have more UFC fighters like champions Tyron Woodley, Stipe Miocic, Cody Garbrandt, itching to jump to boxing to make that McGregor-Mayweather money, but it shouldn’t happen because there are hard working boxers and top contenders who had to fight their way to number one contender status and to have a non-mega star UFC fighter in their pro debut leap over them for a payday is a disrespect to the sport of boxing and the boxers.

This Mayweather vs. McGregor is a one off deal, because both guys had something to offer, they were the top draws and superstars in their combat sport. If these UFC guys want to box and earn it tell them to get a license and get in some pro fights first, I’d say 5 to 10 fights and then challenge a gatekeeper. For now they have to take up their money woes with their boss and organization, if you want that boxing money then become a boxer and earn it by climbing up the ladder.

For now, Boxing not UFC is still the money combat sport and Mayweather vs. McGregor was a prime example of that.