Photo of muscular Canelo Alvarez ripped and ready to go for Golovkin fight

The red headed boxing superstar from Mexico is ready to go! Canelo Alvarez showed off a muscular and thick physique during the public open workout at the Microsoft Square at LA Live to help promote the Canelo vs. Gennady Golovkin September 16 Pay-Per-View.

With only a little over two weeks to go Canelo is locked in and ready to prove himself against the undefeated most feared middleweight in the world Gennady Golovkin.

At 27, this is the best looking shape Canelo has ever been, according to his promoter Oscar De La Hoya he believes his fighter is a full fledged 160-pounder and filled out well with size and speed.

Golovkin is 35 years old with lots of amateur experience and 37 professional bouts, but the younger Canelo has 14 more pro boxing matches with higher caliber opponents having fought Carlos Baldomir, Lovemore N’dou, James Kirkland, Erislandy Lara, Alfredo Angulo, Amir Khan, Austin Trout, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley and his lone defeat coming to now retired Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The winner will be crowed the lineal middleweight champion of the world, as well as WBC, IBF, WBA champion.

The Canelo vs. Golovkin middleweight championship will take place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 16 on HBO Pay-Per-View.