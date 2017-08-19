Terence Crawford knocks out Indongo in round 3, becomes undisputed champion

Terence Crawford made his ESPN debut in front of a packed hometown crowd at the Pinnacle Arena, in Lincoln, Nebraska, and he shined with an impressive domination of previously undefeated champion Julius Indongo.

The first round was a filling out round. Both combatants were feeling each other out, trying to get adjusted to the styles and timing, no real action as the round ends.

The second round was all Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs), Indongo (22-1, 12 KOs) a southpaw started off a bit nervous, jumping around and looking for an opening. Crawford tagged him to the body followed by a hook landing on Indongo’s ear, dropping the Namibian fighter.Indongo was able to survive round two.

The crowd was intense on their feet cheering on their hometown champion heading into round three.The round starts with Crawford extremely confident and pressing the action, he pushes Indongo back and is able to land a vicious body shot to the stomach dropping Indongo leaving him on the ground in pain only to be counted out by the ref.

Crawford scores a huge body shot KO, and becomes the first 4 belt (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF) undisputed unified world champion in the junior welterweight division.