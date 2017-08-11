Video footage of Conor McGregor beating up and knocking down Paulie Malignaggi

By

The buzz for the past several days concerning the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super fight has to do with retired former world champion boxer Paulie Malignaggi leaving Team McGregor’s camp over photos leaked of Paulie taking a beating and being knocked down by the UFC champion.

Malignaggi has denied getting beat up in sparring and being knocked down, he claimed the picture was misleading and he was pushed by Conor not dropped.

The former boxing world champion demanded the footage be released, he said Conor had his moments and he was actually the one who beat up Conor.

UFC President Dana White released the footage of the knockdown on Friday evening on his Twitter account including a short clip of Conor bullying and landing a flush left hands on Malignaggi and powering him all over the ring.

For all the people who think @TheNotoriousMMA can’t box. This is gonna be a FIGHT! Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF/WBA World Champion. pic.twitter.com/CcTkFq0fhr — Dana White (@danawhite) August 12, 2017

Video of the knockdown via Dana Whites Twitter, you be the judge was it a legit knockdown or push?