Video: Mayweather vs. McGregor Weigh-In Time and Live Stream Results

UFC and Boxing fans can watch the live streaming video feed of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super fight live on YouTube at 3:00 pm PT on Friday Aug 25.

The biggest fight in the history of combative sports is right around the corner, two worlds collide in a boxing ring, the flashiest fighters of Boxing and MMA will meet in a unique global event that has spectators curious.

Can the MMA specialist with KO power in each hand be the first to defeat the undefeated boxing Pay-Per-View star? The question will be answered during the August 26 star studded event.

First the combatants must weigh in Friday in front of a huge crowd for the traditional pre fight boxing weigh in’s an event in itself. The weight limit for the bout is 154-pounds the junior middleweight division in boxing, and they will use 8oz gloves instead of the standard 10oz.

This will be McGregor’s professional boxing debut and Mayweather’s 50th pro fight spanning over 21 years in the sport.

Mayweather vs. McGregor: Weigh-In Video and Live Results:



SHOSports