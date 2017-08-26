Watch Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai Live on HBO Championship Boxing

Legendary boxer Miguel Cotto will headline an HBO World Championship Boxing broadcast on August 26 at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California against Japanese slugger Yoshihiro Kamegai for the vacant WBO 154-pound title. Also on the card is WBC super bantamweight championship bout Rey Vargas vs. Ronny Rios.

Having fought some of the best boxers of this generation, Miguel Cotto signed a two fight deal with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and announced that he will retire at the end of 2017 for good after two more fights, the first one against Kamegai and his farewell fight in December.

With focus being on his family and his future outside of boxing, Cotto promises not to overlook his opponent on Saturday night, with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach in his corner he will be prepared to try and capture the WBO junior middleweight belt.

If he beats Kamegai, he could move up to 160 again and fight the winner of Canelo vs Golovkin. Right now he has to dispatch of the rugged Japanese journeyman in front of him.

Kamegai isn’t a spectacular boxer, he is well known for his grueling welterweight slugfest with Robert Guerrero and his ability to withstand punishment. What he lacks in hand and foot speed he makes up for in grit and pressure. The fight could be a real brawl with the size and pressure of Kamegai giving Cotto a tough fight.

The opening bout of the broadcast will feature unbeaten Mexican WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas against highly touted contender Ronnie Rios of Santa Ana, California.

Stylistically Vargas is the puncher with 22 of his 29 fights coming by way of knockout. Rios only has 13 KOs in his 29 fights and one lone defeat by TKO, this will be the first time he will fight for the world title.

Watch Cotto vs. Kamegai live on Saturday at 9:45 PM ET/PT on HBO