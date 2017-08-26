Watch The Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor PPV Legal Live Stream Online

Boxing and UFC fans can watch the huge Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super fight live online via ShowtimePPV and UFC.TV PPV. The broadcast live stream will begin at 9:00 PM ET/PT on August 26.

Two worlds collide when boxing’s Pay-Per-View king faces off against the UFC’s biggest star in the biggest event in combative sports history.

Money Mayweather has come out of retirement to take on his most unpredictable challenge yet when he faces off the UFC lightweight champion “Notorious” Conor McGregor in an 154 pound special boxing event at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

In 49 fights Mayweather is unbeaten, and at 40 years old he has dominated all of his opponents including Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao without taking any punishment. When he heard the brash Irish fighter Conor McGregor saying he could beat him in a boxing match, Mayweather sent the offer and Conor accept it.

McGregor is an underdog with only a few weeks of serious boxing training he has taken the challenge of dethroning the defensive boxing king in his pro boxing debut.

Many boxing experts are laughing at the fight calling it the ultimate mismatch, and a joke fight. Conor has heard all of the naysayers before and is known to prove doubters wrong. He predicts a KO within the first 4 rounds, while Mayweather answered back with his own stoppage prediction saying the fight will not go to the final bell.

The talks of KO became serious when the change of gloves happened from 10 ounces to the punchers 8 ounce gloves that would favor the hard hitting Irish UFC fighter.

Here is How To Watch the Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight PPV Live Streams:

