Watch The Mayweather vs McGregor Fight Replay

An action packed fight between boxing’s greatest and the UFC’s most notorious fighter, happened on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when Floyd “Money” Mayweather took a chance fighting MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

The PPV was delayed in some cities due to an overload of orders, but fans who were not able to watch the fight live could still watch the entire broadcast replay online, or wait until Showtime announces the time and date of the Mayweather vs. McGregor replay.

This will be Mayweather’s last fight and he went out with a bang in one of the most exciting events of his career. He will go down as a the greatest of this era, having beat Manny Pacquiao in the fight to determine the best of this boxing generation and using his ring IQ to avoid defeat in the span of over 20 years.

Fight Fans who have Showtime can wait for the announcement of the rebroadcast or order the rebroadcast on the UFC.tv website, contact your local cable and satellite providers.