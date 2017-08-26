Will Irish Warrior Conor McGregor Achieve The Impossible Dream Against Mayweather?

I’ve been a fan of both Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts for years, and even though this Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor event has mismatch written all over it from the boxing purists standpoint, personally I don’t see it as that big of a mismatch.

I’ve written about UFC fighters who could possibly make the leap to Boxing back in 2011, and I never expected to see the day that a top UFC striker would get the chance to fight in a mega boxing event against the biggest boxing star in the world.

This Mayweather-McGregor bout feels like a dream, I still cannot believe the UFC was able to pull this off and allow their biggest star to face off against Money Mayweather in a boxing match.

What I like about Conor McGregor is his strong self belief, his confidence is unique because he really believes he can achieve the impossible dream of being the first one to fold the very elusive defensive Floyd Mayweather Jr.

I remember when he told the world he would knockout Jose Aldo the best 145 pound UFC champion in the world in the first round, he did it within seconds of the opening bell.

He is willing to fight anyone, and is afraid of no challenge because he has that tough Irish blood, that fighting spirit that is ingrained in the Irish people is something to admire. Conor is a real warrior through and through, he reminds me of the old school boxers who wanted to challenge the best guys in the world.

It may be prefight hype but he sure as hell knows how to get the viewers an appetite to watch him fight. I know the fight strongly favors Mayweather since its his realm of boxing, and Conor is a martial arts striker with a boxing background, but that curiosity has gotten a hold of me and I’m ordering the fight.

I want to believe he will do it. I want to see it happen live, and I’ve been duped before ordering Mayweather’s fights only to be left regretting it, but with this fight I’m not going to regret it even if it turns out to be a one sided Mayweather boxing clinic.

There are different stories to this event that makes it worth ordering; will Mayweather capture number 50 and retire beating Rocky Marciano’s record, will Conor pull off the unthinkable upset by knocking out Mayweather something 49 other experienced pro boxers have never done.

I wonder if Floyd will actually live up to his words, he said he is going for the KO that the fight will not go the distance. I know he has said it many times before just to sell the fight but maybe he might go in there over confident overlooking McGregor. If he doesn’t take it serious he could be in for a shock and that’s what we are all hoping for, to see Floyd overcome some sort of adversity and be an all out fight of the year candidate.

Both fighters will win financially, raking in millions upon millions, let’s just hope this time a Mayweather Pay-Per-View lives up to the prefight hype.