Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin fight ends in a Draw

The highly anticipated middleweight championship of the world between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, ended in a Draw with both combatants showing technical skill in a fight that people thought would be an all out brawl.

The judges scores at the end of the high skilled bout was 118-110 Canelo, 115-113 Golovkin, and 114-114 resulting in a draw.

During the post fight interview with HBO’s Max Kellerman, both fighters claimed a victory with mixed crowd reaction.

Golovkin believes he won and the majority of the crowd cheered him in support, when Canelo appeared on screen and claimed he won the majority of rounds, the crowd that was heavily pro-Canelo before the fight started to boo him.

When Kellerman asked Canelo about the power of GGG, he said “No, it wasn’t what I expected, I didn’t feel the power,” neither guy was hurt showing that they had iron chins.

In the end Golovkin was able to hold onto his belts and the likelihood of a rematch to settle the score is on the horizon.