Canelo vs Golovkin a bigger robbery than Pacquiao vs Horn

I can’t believe the robbery that just occurred on live on Pay-per-view, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin was supposed to be the fight to save boxing, Oscar De La Hoya was blasting the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight as a joke fight because a UFC champion was facing the best boxer in the sport.

Oscar said fans should boycott the Mayweather-McGregor fight because it was a farce and he hinted that Mayweather carried the bout so he could have someone bet for him to TKO Conor in 10. Now Oscar’s foot is in his mouth with this controversial outcome of what he called a legit boxing match.

Canelo was lucky to get a Draw, he almost got away with the win with a judge who scored the fight surprisingly 118-110 for him. I wonder what that judge Adalaide Byrd was watching? Maybe she was watching the UFC fight on the small TV instead of the fight in front of her in the boxing ring.

This is an outrage and another black eye for the sport, Golovkin clearly won that fight, he was the aggressor the entire night. It was a bigger robbery than the Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn fight in Australia, because at least you could see that was a close fight. I actually had Horn winning that fight with his aggression and punch output he bullied Pacquiao from pillar to post.

I knew something was going to happen controversial whenever Canelo fights since he is Oscar De La Hoya’s only marquee fighter, they have to keep him from losing so he stays in business.

I feel bad for Golovkin and his team. They deserved to win this fight wide and clear. Golovkin was never hurt and had Canelo running scared trying with all his heart to hurt him but failing miserably. It reminded me of the Pacquiao-Horn fight only with the rightful decision going to Horn the aggressor.

I can understand the scorecard of 115-113 in favor of Golovkin but I don’t understand the 118-110 score for Canelo or the judge who had it 114-114 a Draw. I only had Canelo winning 3 rounds tops, the early rounds just because Golovkin is a slow starter, but he started warming up and applying non stop pressure and controlled the ring with ease, If Canelo had the chance he would have ran outside of the ring and hid, he looked like he didn’t want to be in that ring.

If they rematch, I hope Golovkin’s team negotiate the fight terms for the second fight, with better judges and in a neutral territory, maybe have it in New York instead of Las Vegas or Texas which are pro Canelo.