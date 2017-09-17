Canelo vs Golovkin: Just because you move forward doesn’t mean you won the fight

Every single time a big boxing match like Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin airs and the decision doesn’t favor the aggressor, it sparks outrage from the casual fans who simply don’t know anything about boxing.

You don’t win a fight moving forward while getting countered to the head and body, you need effective aggression, clean hard punching, defense, and ring generalship, all are the main scoring criteria of boxing.

This happens whenever Floyd Mayweather Jr. puts on a masterclass, you have the casual fans who only pay for the big events start getting mad that the other fighter who just kept going forward and missing didn’t win if it goes the distance.

They say things like Floyd did nothing but run, the other guy threw more punches or was intimidating him in the ring and pushing him back.

Boxing is the sweetest science in sports, it’s about hit and not get hit and Mayweather was the best at that, and Canelo Alvarez copied some of his tactics against Golovkin.

In my honest opinion I gave the fight to Canelo by a wide margin, I only had Golovkin winning 3 or 4 rounds. How are you going to win a boxing match when you aren’t landing any meaningful blows and just walking forward but missing?

Defense is a criteria in boxing, as well as clean hard punching, meaning did your punches land cleanly while pushing the other guy back or while you are on the backfoot?

Golovkin’s shots didn’t do much damage to Canelo, in fact Canelo was able to slip and roll with most of the hard shots, several times in the fight GGG threw some overhand rights and they missed by a mile.

In order for Golovkin to have effective aggression he has to have defense with accurate shots that land while moving forward, he had no defense, he got hit on the shoulders, body and head with Canelo’s crisp counters.

I was actually fairly impressed with what I saw Canelo do, he is typically flat footed with only upper body movement and doesn’t move on the balls of his feet, he moved well last night, and his conditioning was on point.

Golovkin was exposed in the Daniel Jacobs fight, and in the Kell Brook fight, he has zero defense they were hitting him at will, he just relies on his chin and hopes that you crumble in fear or trade blows with him so he can hurt you. Canelo was smart he didn’t play into that game and boxed the brawler and got ridiculed online by the ignorant fans for a masterclass.

It’s very hard to watch boxing with casuals because all they care about is action packed offensive fighters like Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao.

I remember watching the Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao fight and everyone in the building claimed Pacquiao won the fight because he was going forward and made Floyd look scared. When Floyd was announced the winner they claimed it was a fix and Manny was robbed.

Same thing is happening with Canelo, you have so many people on Twitter crying robbery, that GGG won because he had Canelo running and not fighting the typical Mexican style of pressure and flurries.

When you judge boxing you have to know the art, and the skill involved if you don’t understand the intricate details of the sweet science then you will keep giving the guy who walks forward with no defense and flat feet the rounds.

The judges scores from last night isn’t what’s hurting boxing, its the whining from the misinformed casual fans who have no clue about the art of boxing who keep saying boxing is dying because their guy didn’t win.