Cris Cyborg Justino following Conor McGregor with CSAC boxing license approval

With the recent financial success of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor crossover bout between stars of boxing and MMA, other UFC fighters are looking and interested in fighting in the sweet science.

The baddest female fighter in Mixed Martial Arts Cris Cyborg Justino is following in the footsteps of McGregor after she was recently granted a boxing license in the state of California reported by popular MMA reporter Ariel Helwani.

Cyborg gained fame in 2009 when she knocked out the first female star of MMA Gina Carano at Strikeforce in San Jose, California.

In 2014 she fought one of the best female kickboxers in the world Jorina Baars at Lion Fight 14 and showed her resilience in the match having been dropped and stunned several times she never quit, and went the distance with the Dutch champion losing a decision in a fight of the year bout.

Her contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship is up in October and could look at building her brand in boxing where she could become an instant attraction due to her ferocious fighting style.

Cyborg has grown frustrated with the amount of notable female fighters avoiding her and the lack of promotion by the organization once she got into the UFC.

Without securing fights against the top females like Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm she had to fight overmatched opponents Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg.

She won the vacant women’s 145 pound championship at UFC 214 against late replacement Tonya Evinger a champion in Invicta.

Before her title fight the then champion Germaine de Randamie was stripped of her title for her unwillingness to defend her belt against Cyborg, then Australian fighter Megan Anderson was next inline only to pull out of the proposed fight citing personal issues.

Cyborg recently sparred and held her own with two time Olympic gold medalist and current WBC, IBF super middleweight female champion boxer Claressa Shields.