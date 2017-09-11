Full Video of HBO 24/7: Canelo/Golovkin Episode 2

The middleweight championship showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is coming up this Saturday, but first HBO sports releases the second episode of 24/7: Canelo/Golovkin.

In the first episode of the sports documentary, the cameras follow both fighters to their native countries and hometowns to give the viewer a glimpse into what made them into the worldwide boxing sensations.

Humble beginnings in Mexico with a family of fighters and living in cramped quarters of the family business, and the help of Chepo Reynoso his head trainer he became a world champion in boxing.

Golovkin grew up in similar surroundings in Kazakhstan, a young boy who took up boxing and had a gift that was noticeable even then. He went on to become the most fearsome middleweight puncher in boxing today.

Episode two covers more of the fighters training camps, and fighter and trainer incites on what they must do to beat their opponent. Viewers can see Canelo has grown into the middleweight division and Golovkin relieves his close and controversial fight with Danny Jacobs.

24/7: Canelo/Golovkin Episode 2 – Full Video



Canelo vs. Golovkin is Saturday, September 16, 2017 live at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on HBO Pay-Per-View.