Gennady Golovkin will prevail against Canelo Alvarez because size matters

I’ve known many people from Kazakhstan and let me tell you, these are a hard people, nothing soft about them. Gennady Golovkin comes from a very strong humble background of hardwork, and sacrifice, it is in his blood.

When I see the match up of Canelo Alvarez the redheaded pretty boy out of Mexico and GGG, I see the difference in the way they were built up.

Canelo from an early age was spoiled given tomato cans in Mexico. He was an anomaly a redheaded pale Mexican, Golden Boy promotions signed him, particularly Oscar De La Hoya the original pretty boy matinee idol of boxing.

Golovkin never had the pleasure of being a star as a teen like Canelo, instead he training in obscurity he was a star in the Amateurs before turning pro. When he turned pro he had to fight his way to the top and HBO saw the talent in this Kazakh warrior and signed him to appear on their network.

When Canelo fought in America on HBO and Pay-Per-View he was given gimme fights, against smaller guys coming up in weight or boxers who were well past their prime like Carlos Baldomir and Sugar Shane Mosley or weak chin fighters like James Kirkland and former lightweight Amir Khan.

When he finally stepped up in competition he got humiliated by Floyd Mayweather a smaller older slick boxer. Canelo couldn’t land a glove on him.

Golovkin wanted to fight Sergio Martinez the former WBC middleweight champion but never got the chance, he was avoided by all the top guys in his division. The reason for this is his devastating thudding knockout power, he barely touches you and you feel the pain rattle your brain.

The only reason Canelo and Oscar De La Hoya made this fight with Golovkin was due to the Danny Jacobs fight. They saw that fight and said now is our chance, they saw slippage or age in GGG and feel they can take advantage of it.

If they think they can do what Jacobs did they are sadly mistaken. Jacobs is 6 foot tall and a huge middleweight he outweighed Golovkin. Canelo is a short stocky 154 pounder moving up in weight, he can put all that muscle on but its not going to make him hit harder than GGG.

Size matters in boxing. Golovkin is naturally bigger, Canelo can weigh more walking around but the natural power goes to the man who is natural at the weight. Guys have tried to move up in weight because they would cut so much weight to gain a size advantage, but when they fought guys their own size they got beat badly. I see that happening to Canelo when he faces Golovkin.

The size will prevail tonight. Canelo claims he will hurt GGG to the body, but GGG will also go to the body. Once Golovkin lands a thudding blow to the chin of Canelo the cinnamon kid will start retreating and trying to box like you never seen him before, he will get on the defensive and move like his life was in jeopardy.

I just hope the people who are picking Canelo and discrediting Golovkin will give him full credit when he wins. He will win, I can’t predict if it will be by KO or decision, I just hope there is no robbery.