It’s official Canelo and Golovkin both weigh 160 pounds for middleweight bout

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin both made the official weight of 160 pounds for their highly anticipated middleweight championship bout on Saturday night.

Golovkin hit the scales first, and weighed 160, Canelo followed looking shredded and muscular also hitting 160 pounds on the dot.

The fighters were eager and excited both looked in good spirits to get into the ring and fight for the fans. This is the result of weeks of hard training to prepare to be in the best physical condition.

The audience in attendance was heavily in favor of the Mexican superstar, with cheers every time Canelo came on the big screen and anytime his name was mentioned.

Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy the main promoter of the bout believes this fight is going to deliver and the fight will live up to expectations and not go the distance because each fighter carries power and a high offensive style of fighting.

The fight will be held at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on HBO PPV, September 16, 2017.