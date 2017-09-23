Joseph Parker vs Hughie Fury Free YouTube Live Video Stream and PPV info

A battle between two undefeated young heavyweights will take place on YouTube live stream when WBO Welterweight Champion Joseph Parker defends his title against Hughie Fury at the Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England on Saturday night.

Parker (23–0-18 KOs) is a 25 year old champion from New Zealand, he won the world title against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2016 and recently defended it in May of 2017 against Romanian Razvan Cojanu. He has fought the majority of his fights in front of hometown crowds in New Zealand but now he will head over to the UK to defend his belt.

The 23 year old challenger is Hughie Fury (20–0-10 KOs) an unbeaten boxer and relative of Tyson Fury who beat Wladimir Klitschko to win the world heavyweight championship. Hughie like his cousin Tyson, share the long and lanky body with an awkward styling. At 6 foot 6, Fury will have the height and reach advantage over the 6 foot 4 Parker.

The winner is a step closer to facing of other undefeated heavyweight champions, American Deontay Wilder and Brit Anthony Joshua to unify the belts.

The undercard to the event will be live streamed online for Free through Hennessy sports YouTube channel. The PPV can be ordered on the same channel on YouTube.

The Official Parker vs. Fury Fight Card

WBO World Heavyweight Title Main Event: Joseph Parker (Champ) vs. Hughie Fury

Super Lightweight: Joe Murray vs. Matty Fagan

Super Welterweight: Peter McDonagh vs. Shayne Singleton

Bantamweight: Josh Wale vs. Don Broadhurst

Super Welterweight: ‘Jimmy’ Kilrain Kelly vs. Stiliyan Kostov

Below is the live video stream, the Parker vs. Fury Pay-Per-View will also be available through Live stream on YouTube for purchase. The event takes place on Sunday 24 September 2017 (Saturday September 25 US) Manchester Arena, England. The Main Event broadcast begins at 6PM ET time for USA viewers.

The WBO Heavyweight World Championship bout is promoted by Duco Events and Hennessy Sports.

Joseph Parker vs Hughie Fury FREE LIVE STREAM UNDERCARD



YouTube video stream from Hennessy Sports