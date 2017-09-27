Lil Wayne signs Mike Tyson’s former fighter Erickson Lubin

World famous rapper Lil Wayne has signed highly touted undefeated boxer Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin to his Young Money APAA Sports & Entertainment Agency.

The southpaw Lubin is only 21 years old, with a record of 18-0-13KOs, he fights in the junior middleweight division and used to fight for former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson’s now defunct promotional company called Iron Mike Productions.

TMZ sports reported the news of the signing ahead of the October 14 fight between Lubin and unbeaten WBC light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo that takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Should Lubin win against Charlo it makes him one of the youngest world champions in boxing history and brings the charismatic power puncher from Orlando, Florida closer to super stardom.

It will be a hard road to the top because his opponent Charlo is widely considered the best at 154-pounds, and also packs a punch knocking out his last 3 opponents.

Lubin vs. Charlo takes place on Sat, Oct 14, 2017 9PM ET / 6PM PT Live on Showtime.