Live Stream Video: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin final press conference

The final press conference for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin mega fight will be live streamed on YouTube video by HBO Boxing.

Fight fans can watch the final time the boxers, promoters, and trainers speak about the upcoming Pay-Per-View event before the official weigh ins on Friday and the fight day September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and is the biggest star in all of Mexican boxing. Golovkin is the unbeaten power punching middleweight champion from Kazakhstan.

This is the biggest most meaning fun middleweight bout in boxing today, with the winner being ranked the top guy in the division and possibly the pound for pound best in boxing.

HBO sports is the main PPV broadcaster of the fight in the USA and will cover the event in it’s entirety.

Live YouTube Stream: Canelo vs. Golovkin Final Press Conference starts Wed., Sept. 13 at 3pm ET/12pm PT

Video by HBO Sports

