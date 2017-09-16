Live Stream Video of Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin PPV Undercard

Golden Boy Promotions and Ring TV will live stream video feed the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Pay-Per-View non-televised undercards for free online.

The non-televised portion of the undercard will feature male and female rising stars in the Golden Boy stable, a female Olympian and two young knockout artists.

Texas native Vergil Ortiz will be featured on the livestream, he is and unbeaten 140-pound prospect with 6 wins and all of them by knockout, he is only 19 years old but already dishing out stoppages in the pro ranks.

Ukrainian Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk has 4 professional bouts with 4 KO’s, he currently resides in Los Angeles, and fights in the welterweight division.

Female two-time Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams of Great Britain was supposed to fight Alexandra Vlajk in her Las Vegas boxing debut, but the fight was canceled due to an issue with her Hungarian opponents pre-fight blood test.

Marlen Esparza another female Olympian will fight on the card against Tania Cosme in a flyweight bout. Esparza won the Bronze in the 2012 London games, she comes from Houston, Texas and is currently unbeaten with a record of 2 and 0.

Nicola Adams and Marlen Esparza are both dating, this would have been a fun moment for both to fight on the same card, now Nicola will have to sit on the sidelines and root on her girlfriend instead.

Super flyweight: Nicola Adams vs. Alexandra Vlajk

Super lightweight: Vergil Ortiz vs. Cesar Valenzuela

Flyweight: Marlen Esparza vs. Tania Cosme

Welterweight: Serhii Bohachuk

Canelo-Golovkin undercard live stream begins at 5:00 PM PT on September 16



