Manny Pacquiao saying “Hello” to a girl on Instagram doesn’t mean he is flirting

When you deal with famous people in the Philippines a lot of things get exaggerated or made up, I know first hand like many of my female relatives they like to gossip and add on to little things making them bigger than they are.

The attack on Manny Pacquiao is a prime example of the Filipino culture of gossip, it was reported that the Filipino Senator and boxing legend was on Instagram just watching a live chat by a 22 year old female named Arzaylea Rodriguez, saying “Hello” and “Where are you from?” was enough for the droves of agitators to come to conclusions on why he was there in the first place.

Pacquiao later admit it wasn’t hacked and he was the one who commented on her Instagram live. He said he sometimes watches the Instagram live streams and there was no malice it was just a random conversation. I believe Pacquiao because he has put his training on Instagram live for fans to watch before and just wanted to check out some live feeds.

I wonder what goes through the mind of people who gossip, do they have nothing better to do especially trying to bring down one of your own countryman? Why make something a bigger deal and spread rumors that are not true?

Pacquiao has given his country so much to be proud of, his blood, sweat and tears. He revived boxing on an international stage, yet we still have those with a crab mentality focusing on the negative, the worst offenders are those who spread rumors to create drama over something innocent and trivial.

For some reason since Manny Pacquiao is famous and married he can’t even say Hi or talk with other women, its already him cheating on his wife Jinkee. Some people were even saying aren’t you are Born Again Christian, why are you flirting with a young woman when you are a married?

My question to those exaggerators, where is the flirtations? Saying “Hello” is now a flirtation? This type of stuff is hurtful, please do not spread conclusions and read too much into things, how would you like that to happen to you?

It reminds me of people who like to break up happy relationships. Like a jealous female friend telling her friend lies, planting seeds of doubt because she is envious of her friends happy relationship while she is lonely, bitter and single. Instead of saying work things out, she will say he is up to no good or he might have a woman on the side, the moment her friend breaks up with him she will be happy because misery loves company.

Leave Manny Pacquiao alone, don’t read into things and create some tall tales because you wouldn’t like those type of rumors and lies spread to you, don’t be one sided and be mature.