Photo of the Canelo vs Golovkin Judges Scorecards

Boxing fans are buzzing after the controversial scoring of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin middleweight championship on September 16.

In what was a very competitive bout, between Canelo’s counter punching style and Golovkin’s stalking pressure style, the night ended without a decisive winner.

Judge Adalaide Byrd (wife of referee Robert Byrd) scored the bout wide 118-110 in favor of Alvarez, Judge Dave Moretti scored the bout closer 115-113 for Golovkin, the final Judge Don Trella scored it 114-114 with the final decision being a split draw.

Photo of Judges Official scorecards for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin bout



Viewers voiced their opinions online and felt the fight was competitive and close, some favored the pressure of Golovkin others favored the counter punching of Canelo.

The score of 118-110 by Adalaide Byrd was baffling, 10 rounds to 2 in favor of Canelo didn’t make sense because there were rounds when Golovkin threw the majority of punches and Canelo barely threw and was on the defensive, yet she only gave GGG two rounds in the entire fight.

On social media most people who watched the fight had it 7 to 5 in favor of Golovkin scoring his heavy pressure and punch output and expressing their disappointment in the 118-110 score.

Canelo dominated the early rounds but the middle of the fight seemed to go toward Golovkin, he was pressing the younger boxer pushing him back and controlling the pace, the later rounds were close, Canelo would fire off combos and start strong, with Golovkin coming back toward the end.

In the end the fighters can exercise a rematch option and next time not leave it in the Judges hands.