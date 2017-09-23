The Canelo vs. Golovkin Fight Replay Airs Tonight On HBO, Watch It Again And Score It

The high level middleweight championship boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin happened last weekend in Las Vegas, it delivered lots of action with technical boxing skill, eventually ending in a Draw.

The replay of the Canelo vs Golovkin bout will air tonight September 23 on HBO as part of the live broadcast of Jorge Linares vs. Luke Campbell.

Canelo moved up in weight to challenge the fearsome Golovkin, a reknown puncher with constant aggression. The world saw that Canelo held his own and both fighters traded and took each others best shots and never wilted.

Even though neither fighter went down, they were determined to win. Canelo more defensive and Golovkin his usual aggressive pressure fighting self.

Whether you felt it was a close fight in favor of either fighter, or a draw, the one judge Adalaide Byrd scoring it 118-110 hugely in Canelo’s favor left people baffled and rants of corruption in boxing loomed on social media.

You be the judge, if you saw it live or didn’t get to see it, watch it again or for the first time on HBO and score the fight closely to see who you believe really won the fight.

Watch the replay of Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin on Saturday, September 23, at 10/7 PM ET/PT on HBO.