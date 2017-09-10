Video of Adrien Broner punching a guy shows how low he has fallen

Video of former boxing champion Adrien Broner has surfaced online with the Cincinnati native acting up on the Las Vegas strip with a female companion trying to restrain and calm the boxer, only to get viciously pushed away, later in the video it shows Broner sucker punching what seems to be a random guy for no reason and him laying on the ground in a daze.

This is one of the lowest points in the troubled Broner’s downward spiral.

He was once a very promising fighter with talent and skill mimicking his mentor Floyd Mayweather Jr with the shell defense. Later on as his fame grew and he got drawn into attention seeking through social media like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook he would act outlandish and post weird and shocking videos or rants.

He first started posting videos of him on the toilet counting money, then he started posting videos of him ripping up and flushing money down the toilet. That wasn’t shocking enough he released a short clip of him having sex with two female groupies online, and video of him going down on a stripper at a strip club.

If the shocking videos were not enough, Broner started going on rants about taking his life on Instagram, creating fake feuds with Floyd Mayweather and young boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis. He has an attention seeking issue normally a cry for help in mentally unstable individuals and he needs an intervention for psychological help soon before it’s too late.

TMZ video of Adrien Broner knocking out a guy on the Las Vegas Strip



It’s not shocking a fighter with the nickname “The Problem” would be causing problems and run ins with the law.

Last April, Broner was pulled over driving a bullet ridden SUV in Kentucky and told police he was shot at by guys who wanted to kill him.

I’ve seen many talented young athletes from the hood get caught up and waste their gifts for the street life, I hope Broner doesn’t become another statistic and realizes how lucky he is to have the opportunities to earn an honest living.

Broner is only 28 years old and can still revive his boxing career if he decides to get psychological help for his safety and for those around him. He has several children and needs to change his life for them, and not become another tragedy leaving kids without a father.