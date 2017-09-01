Video of fans brawling at a UK theater after the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

Whenever sports fans gather to watch an event you are bound to get some friction whether it be physical or verbal, shortly after the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor PPV boxing match, some fight fans started brawling in a UK Cinema house.

The Pay-Per-View mega-fight was broadcast internationally and took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, all the way in the UK fans were able to watch it in the movie theaters live.

It’s unclear what the disagreement was about or why the men in attendance starting brawling, but one could guess it was over a disagreement with the 10th round ref stoppage of Irish UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The stoppage was called premature by many UFC fans because McGregor didn’t hit the canvas and was mostly tired and not severely hurt by Mayweather’s punches. The other view from boxing fans was the ref did the right thing because Conor wasn’t fighting back and looking for a way out whether he was hurt or not.

Mayweather vs. McGregor UK Movie Theater Brawl YouTube Video:



The brawl shows men on each side strategically taking shots at each other, it was a more methodical type of brawl not some all out wild and reckless fights you tend to see at football games, so maybe the men brawling had some fight training and the challenge was issued that boxing was better than MMA, and it could have been a UFC vs. Boxing debate while the post fight analysis took place on the big screen.